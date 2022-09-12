VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $761,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,776,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,124,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Up 6.8 %

VIZIO stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.