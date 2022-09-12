Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.67 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

