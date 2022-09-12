Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,061 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $50,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Global-e Online Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

