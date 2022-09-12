Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

