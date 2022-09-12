Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $1.53 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

