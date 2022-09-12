Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $47,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $50,712,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

