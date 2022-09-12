Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $177,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,092,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $271.28 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.76.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.