UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 161,350 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 8.2% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $262,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $524.34 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

