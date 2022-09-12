Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

