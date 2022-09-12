UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $185,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,022.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

