TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $9.95.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.