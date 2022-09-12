The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

LSXMA opened at $42.57 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

