Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 407.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,626 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

