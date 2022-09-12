Susana Pichardo Sells 71,651 Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Stock

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $752,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Convey Health Solutions Price Performance

Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of -0.39. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Convey Health Solutions

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $83,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 113.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

