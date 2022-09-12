SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 272,362 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,362 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $189.05 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

