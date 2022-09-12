SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $223,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

