SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $986,494.74 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $313.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

