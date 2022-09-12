Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $474.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

