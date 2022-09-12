Scholtz & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.