Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

