Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 7,472 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality comprises 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 48,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

