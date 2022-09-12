Scholtz & Company LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 27,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 290,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

