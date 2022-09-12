Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 6,140 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $24,828,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMRE. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
