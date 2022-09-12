Scge Management L.P. Has $218.25 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scge Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 3.4% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $218,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

NYSE TWLO opened at $72.56 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

