PFS Investments Inc. Buys 3,583 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

AIG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

