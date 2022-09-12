North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$790,000.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,000.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$292,161.24.

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.35. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$421.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.