NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEE. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.31 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,090,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,551,000 after buying an additional 687,503 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

