Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 12,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $14,221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

