Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $117,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

META stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

