Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.2% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $166,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

META opened at $169.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.