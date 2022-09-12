Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

