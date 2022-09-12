Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Lifted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

