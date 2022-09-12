Magellan Aerospace Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

MAL stock opened at C$7.64 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

