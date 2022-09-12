Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $444.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.43.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.