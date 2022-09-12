Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,884 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.47% of Dune Acquisition worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dune Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $3,183,280.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

About Dune Acquisition

DUNE stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

