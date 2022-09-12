Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.29% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIGA stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

