Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.