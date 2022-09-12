Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

