Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $234.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

