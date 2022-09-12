Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 219,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

