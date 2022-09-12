Invesco Ltd. Has $441.35 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.82% of Capital One Financial worth $441,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

