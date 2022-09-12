Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,998,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $432,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

