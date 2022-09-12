Invesco Ltd. Buys 419,700 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.61% of Equitable worth $429,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 506,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,472 shares of company stock worth $4,837,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.56 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

