Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Las Vegas Sands worth $450,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

