Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,199,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 8.1 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

