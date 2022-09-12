Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $787,710.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 734 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $15,604.84.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 300 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $6,093.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

