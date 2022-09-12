Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $699,300.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48.

On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

