Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $1,052,120.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 451,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

