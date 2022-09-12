Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $1,052,120.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
