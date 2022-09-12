Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $525.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

