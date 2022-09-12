Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $205.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

